United Way PACE Dates

St. Joseph, MO; United Way of Greater St. Joseph has created PACE (partners & agencies collaborating and educating) a learning series for the agencies in the St. Joseph area.
The upcoming sessions will be working on "People from Other Cultures and Countries" on September 28th at 1 p.m.
"The Basics of Addiction" on October 18 at 10 a.m.
"Resources 101" on November 1st at 10 a.m.
"Working with Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities" date and time TBD.
All sessions are to be held at United Way of Greater St. Joseph at 118 South 5th Street in St. Joseph or via Zoom (Meeting Id: 895 1945 7972 Passcode: 151782).
For more information call 816-364-2381.