USDA Announces $70 Million Grant to Strengthen Infrastructure and Create Jobs

Columbia, MO; The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Kyle Wilkens announced today according to a media release, that the USDA is investing $70.3 million to help rural communities and utilities.
“Modern infrastructure, whether it’s for safer water and wastewater treatment or improved energy connectivity, is essential to helping create good-paying jobs and support opportunities for rural Missourians to build brighter futures,” Wilkens said.
Wilkens continued by saying, “Today’s investments are great examples of USDA’s dedication to ensuring that people who live and work in rural areas have every opportunity to succeed right at home.”
Two projects were highlighted in the announcement.
The first project was a $10.1 million loan to the City of Bernie to complete improvements to the water distribution system, water treatment plant, and water storage tanks.
The second project was a $19.3 million loan to the Sac-Osage Electric Cooperative to connect 1,006 consumers and build 76 miles of line. The nine counties affected by this project are Barton, Benton, Cedar, Dade, Henry, Hickory, Polk, St. Clair, and Vernon.
USDA is making these investments through the Electric Loan Program, Water and Waste Disposal Direct Loan and Grant Program, and Business and Industry Loan Guarantee Program.
