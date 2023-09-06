USDA Announces $9.5 Million Energy Efficient Projects in Missouri

Missouri, The United States Department of Agriculture's Rural Development department announced on September 6, 2023 they were granting Missouri $9.5 million for energy efficient projects around the state.
Some examples of projects included in the announcement are MOCAP, LLC in Park Hills will be receiving $866,520 to install three solar arrays which will save enough energy to power 163 homes.
Empire Comfort Systems, INC in Poplar Bluff will be receiving $388,088 to install a solar array that will save enough energy to power 99 homes.
Andrews Farm & Seed, INC in Carthage will be receiving $158,400 to install a solar array that will save enough energy to power 32 homes.
