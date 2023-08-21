USDA Announces Investment In ReConnect Program

Columbia, MO; The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Missouri State Director Kyle Wilkens announced on Monday, August 21st in a media release that $76 million in grants and loans will be used to connect rural Missouri to high-speed internet through the ReConnect Program.
“I am excited to announce that Missouri is receiving nearly $76 million from the ReConnect program as part of President Biden’s Investing in America to rebuild the economy,” Wilkens said.
“Access to high-speed internet is crucial to rural communities in Missouri. These projects will provide vital opportunities to bring local business to global markets, connect rural communities to healthcare without a long drive into the nearest city, and offers new tools for farmers and ranchers to expand their business. Finally, these projects are crucial for helping to bring our younger generations back home after college to continue the family legacy.”
The ReConnect program is funded through President Biden's Infrastructure Law.
Three projects will benefit from the $76 million.
Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Company will receive $8.8 million to benefit over 1,100 people, 15 businesses, and 256 farms in Schuyler and Scotland counties in Missouri.
Mountain View Rural Fiber LLC will receive $24.8 million to benefit over 5,500 people, 298 businesses, 46 farms, and 29 educational facilities in Howell, Shannon, and Texas counties in Missouri.
Aptitude Internet LLC is receiving $42.4 million to benefit over $18,000 people, 480 businesses, 1,452 farms, and 15 educational facilities in Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Maries, Osage, and Phelps counties in Missouri.
The ReConnect Program uses funding to connect rural inhabitants to high-speed internet and ensures that low-income households can participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program which offers discounts for internet service of up to $30 for low-income households and up to $75 for Tribal households.
More information about the ReConnect Program can be found here.
More information about USDA Rural Development can be found here.