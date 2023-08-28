USDA to Invest in Kansas Water Infrastructure

Kansas, According to a media release, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Kansas State Director Christy Davis announced today that USDA is investing $49.1 million to help rural utility companies build and improve clean drinking water and sanitary wastewater systems in rural Kansas.
The announcement made in Kansas today is part of a larger national project that affects 35 other states and two territories.
In Kansas, a $6,400,000 loan will be used to help rehabilitate the water systems in Perry. Approximately 24,000 feet of the collection system and approximately 15,000 feet of lines and other equipment will be updated and installed.
A $2,225,000 loan will be used to rehabilitate the sewer collection system in Mankato.
A $7,843,000 loan and $3,015,000 grant will help build a booster station, a 400,000 gallon storage tank, install 39 miles of lines, and replace 78 miles of lines in Neosho County.
A $13,3000,000 loan and a $3,393,000 grant will be used to help refurbish the water system in the city of Girard.
A $9,494,000 loan and a $3,493,500 grant will be used to replace the water systems in the city of Humboldt.
The USDA is making these investments through the Water and Waste Disposal Direct Loan and Grant Program and the Water and Waste Disposal Loan Guarantees Program.
