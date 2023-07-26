Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center Open House and Ribbon Cutting Both Scheduled for August

St. Joseph, MO; Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center is holding their first open house in their new facility at 702 Jules Street on August 17th at 4 pm.
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the center on August 30th at 4 pm.
According to the Voices of Courage website, "Voices of Courage is a nationally accredited child advocacy center (CAC) serving children and families throughout Northwest Missouri. We respond, along with members of our Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) to allegations of child sexual, physical and other types of abuse or trauma in any of the 9 counties we serve. Those counties include Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.
The goal of Voices of Courage is to ensure that children who disclose abuse are not further victimized by the very system designed to protect them. Our services include, Forensic Interviews, Child Therapy, Child & Family Advocacy, Prevention Education and utilizing the Multi-Disciplinary Team approach to these cases".
For more information go to Voices of Courage – Child Advocacy Center (voicescac.org).