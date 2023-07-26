 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center Open House and Ribbon Cutting Both Scheduled for August

St. Joseph, MO; Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center is holding their first open house in their new facility at 702 Jules Street on August 17th at 4 pm. 

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the center on August 30th at 4 pm. 

According to the Voices of Courage website, "Voices of Courage is a nationally accredited child advocacy center (CAC) serving children and families throughout Northwest Missouri.  We respond, along with members of our Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) to allegations of child sexual, physical and other types of abuse or trauma in any of the 9 counties we serve.  Those counties include Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.

The goal of Voices of Courage is to ensure that children who disclose abuse are not further victimized by the very system designed to protect them.  Our services include, Forensic Interviews, Child Therapy, Child & Family Advocacy, Prevention Education and utilizing the Multi-Disciplinary Team approach to these cases". 

For more information go to Voices of Courage – Child Advocacy Center (voicescac.org)

