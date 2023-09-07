Wichita Man Charged with Child Pornography Crimes

Wichita, KS; A federal grand jury in Wichita charged a Kansas man with crimes related to child pornography on September 7th, 2023.
Eric Caleb Carlson, 43, from Wichita has been charged with the receipt and possession of child pornography.
According to court documents Synchronoss Technologies made two reports in June of 2023 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that files had been uploaded to their cloud service containing child pornography.
Homeland Security Investigations and the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified Carlson and are actively investigating the case.