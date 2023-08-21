Worth County Crash Results in Moderate Injuries

Worth County, MO; According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sherry Howell, 57 year old woman from Temple, Texas was traveling westbound on highway 46, a two way highway, when she attempted to pass a vehicle.
Another vehicle was approaching on the opposite side of the highway so Howell returned to her lane and drove off of the south side of the road.
Howell traveled a short distance in the ditch before returning to the roadway which resulted in her vehicle overturning.
Howell's vehicle came to a rest on its top facing west and partially blocking the westbound lane of highway 46.
Howell was transported to Mosaic Albany via Grand River ambulance with moderate injuries.