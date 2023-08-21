 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak heat index values
105 to 120 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Through 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 80
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Worth County Crash Results in Moderate Injuries

Worth County, MO; According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sherry Howell, 57 year old woman from Temple, Texas was traveling westbound on highway 46, a two way highway, when she attempted to pass a vehicle. 

Another vehicle was approaching on the opposite side of the highway so Howell returned to her lane and drove off of the south side of the road. 

Howell traveled a short distance in the ditch before returning to the roadway which resulted in her vehicle overturning. 

Howell's vehicle came to a rest on its top facing west and partially blocking the westbound lane of highway 46. 

Howell was transported to Mosaic Albany via Grand River ambulance with moderate injuries. 

