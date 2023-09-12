YWCA of St. Joseph Accepting Nominations for Mary Jolly Memorial Award

St. Joseph, MO; The Young Women's Christian Association of St. Joseph, (YWCA) is now accepting nominations for the Mary Jolly Memorial Award.
The nomination form can be found here.
The YWCA will be accepting nominations until October 1st, nominations should be emailed here, mailed or dropped off at 304 North 8th Street in St. Joseph or faxed to 816-232-4494.
The YWCA plans to present the Mary Jolly Memorial Award at the Take Back the Night event.
The Take Back the Night event is scheduled for October 16th at 6 p.m.
According to their website, Take Back the Night is the oldest worldwide movement to stand up against sexual violence in all forms. TBTN began in the 1970s in Belgium when a Tribunal Council made up of over 2,000 women from more than 40 countries sat down to say 'enough is enough'. These women were protesting the lack of safety for women.
In 1973, a group of women in the United States at the University of Southern Florida dressed in black sheets, held broomsticks, and marched through campus demanding a women's center.
In 1975, a large crowd in Philadelphia staged a Take Back the Night event to protest the murder of a microbiologist walking home after work.
In the 70s San Francisco had a number of rallies in protest of 'Snuff' pornography and violence against women.
TBTN has grown into an organization that reaches millions of people a year and works to end sexual violence and support victims.