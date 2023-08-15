YWCA of St. Joseph Week Without Violence 2023

St. Joseph, MO; October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) of St. Joseph is holding "Week Without Violence" events starting October 16, 2023.
Events include Take Back the Night from 6 to 7 pm on October 16th.
"In Her Shoes" from 10 am to 12 pm and from 4 pm to 6 pm on October 17th.
Pet Protection Play Date from 6 to 7 pm on October 18th.
"Ask Me Who I Wear Purple For" on October 19th.
Community Support Fair on October 20th from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, and an Annual Domestic Violence Memorial Walk on October 20th from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.