Locals who suffer from chronic pain may find relief in District 11 Rep's work

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) What do a local physical therapist and a state representative have in common? Actually quite a bit. Both are celebrating the passage of Bill 51 which allows direct access to therapy without a referral from a primary care physician. Proponents say this will not only save time and money on behalf of the patient, but could also help curb Missouri's Opioid crisis.
"Many people know that seven years ago I had a stroke, and had it not been for my physical therapist pushing me even when it was tough, I wouldn't be here today. I want to make sure that everyone has the access that I had during my stroke," said Brenda Shields, (R)District 11 Missouri State Representative.
Shields accomplished her mission to get Bill 51 on the desk of, and signed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, because for her it is personal, "I want to make sure everyone has access to the type of physical therapy I had."
This new law opens the door for Missourians to have direct access to a physical therapist without a RX or a referral.
"Somebody says, "oh my shoulder hurts, let me just go into this physical therapy clinic and get seen the same week," and try and get something figured out, so then on the path to healing sooner," said Connor Redmond, new MIZZOU graduate and St. Joseph physical therapist.
We hear the stories all too often, an addiction to Opioids often began with a simple injury, "You could have made that trip directly to the physical therapist and begun the recovery of your injury at that time, because sometimes getting into your primary care physician can take a week or two weeks even before anything gets the ball rolling," said Redmond.
Ask Redmond if he knew his district representative was the one who championed the legislation, and he'll tell you no, "It makes me feel good though that people in this community see the value of physical therapy."
It's actually surprising the two have never met. When Redmond was studying for his doctorate, he and classmates would attend lobby days in Jefferson in pursuit of this outcomes.
"Just being able to provide that education was really great, and to see the process in the capital and how that works, it's pretty interesting. Now that it's finally passed it's really exciting."
Not one, but two St. Joseph residents to thank for direct access to care, "Lots of times people know what they need, they know they need to see a physical therapist so they'll be able to return to their lives quicker," said Shields.
"Overall this is really great for patients," said Redmond.