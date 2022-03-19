Loess Bluffs temporarily closes auto tours due to avian flu

(FOREST CITY, Mo.) Loess Bluffs Wildlife Refuge has temporarily closed its auto tours to the public after a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, was detected earlier this week.

“We continue to see an increase in sick and dead birds as spring migration continues. To ensure the safety of our visitors, volunteers and staff, we have closed our auto tour route,” William Kutosky, Refuge Manager with Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge said.

Kutosky said this HPAI has the potential to be more fatal to both domestic and wild birds.

“It can cause high levels of sickness and even death among domesticated poultry,” Kutosky said.

This HPAI strain was first detected in the United States and Canada last December but was first identified in Europe two years ago.

“Outbreaks of Eurasian lineage HPAI have been, in both domestic and wild birds, have been increasing rapidly across Europe and Asia since August 2020,” Kutosky said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, HPAI has been detected in wild birds in 14 states and in commercial and backyard poultry in 13 states.

However, the CDC currently considers the risk to the general public for exposure to be low.

“Risk is based on exposure. So the more someone may be exposed potentially, the more likelihood of infection,” Kutosky said.

The public, especially hunters, can take some other basic steps in order to prevent transmission to themselves or others.

“If you are cleaning game, wearing non-permeable gloves, cleaning in a well ventilated area outside, making sure you’re really good about cleaning up your work area, cleaning your knives, cutting boards, etc. with soap and water,” Kutosky said.

Kutosky said that if you see or come into contact with dead or sick birds that could have HPAI, to contact your state wildlife conservation agency such as the Missouri Department of Conservation.

“So if you witness or come into contact or see a bird mortality event or see dead birds in an area, reach out to them, notify them immediately so we can start that process of getting bird samples and determining if it is HPAI,” Kutosky said.

To see when Loess Bluffs will reopen its roads tours, kutosky says to check their website which is linked below.

If you would like more information about HPAI and measures that can be taken to prevent the spread, click the CDC link below.