Loess Bluffs Wildlife Refuge reopens auto tours

(FOREST CITY, Mo.) Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge is open once again and is preparing for the summer after temporarily closing their auto tours when a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected.

“The auto tour was closed to ensure the safety of our visitors, our volunteers and our staff, by eliminating exposure to sick or dead birds. We also want to minimize spread potential to both domestic and wild birds outside of the refuge,” Visitor Service Specialist for Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge Nikki Horne said.

According to staff at the refuge, HPAI was detected in three snow geese on March 17 which led to the auto tours being closed for nearly two months.

“We do estimate that between 2,000 and 4,000 snow geese have died on the refuge due to HPAI. As migratory birds continue to move north for this summer, cases are beginning to decline in some states,” Horne said.

With cases on the decline, the refuge was able to reopen its auto tours late last week. however, visitors must remain in their cars.

“So fishing, hiking or foot traffic anything outside of a vehicle along the auto tour is currently prohibited until further notice. However, we do have five hiking trails that are accessible from our main headquarters parking lot that remain open for hiking, and our visitor center is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Horne said.

Horne says summer is a busy time for their staff with maintenance projects and water management, but there are events throughout the summer the public is welcome to experience.

“In addition, we also will be having a free fishing event on Saturday, June 11th, which is free fishing weekend in Missouri. So we'll be providing an event in the afternoon and evening for families to come out and enjoy that,” Horne said. “And then from June through August, every Thursday evening at 6:30 for about an hour to an hour and a half we'll have a junior naturalist program. So it's targeted towards middle school aged students, but you're encouraged to come out and bring your family and it's open to all ages and that program will get individuals and families out in the wetlands in waders you know, hands on just getting outdoors with their families.”

To find the most up-to-date information on loess bluffs, you can visit Loess Bluffs’ website or you can follow them on Facebook. Both are linked below.