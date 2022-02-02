Low turnout for sledding at Hyde Park

With bitter cold temperatures and strong winds today, Hyde Park hill was pretty quiet for a snow day in St. Joseph.
“It’s usually packed out here so that’s why we thought it’d already be packed," said Ashley Fleck, who went sledding at Hyde Park today with her family.
A few hopeful people bundled up and came out with their sleds and tires to enjoy the wide open slope.
“Going down the steep hills and just having a blast. I like going down really, really fast. It's fun,” said a group of girls sledding.
Despite the cold, the kids were very excited to be out of the house and enjoying the snow.
"She’s loving it. She’s a little daredevil. She likes to do this kind of stuff so this is her first time sled riding," said Fleck.