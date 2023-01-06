Lucas Kunce announces candidacy for U.S. Senate

(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.) Marine veteran Lucas Kunce announced today that he will be running for the United States Senate in an effort to unseat Republican Josh Hawley.
Kunce ran for the democrat nomination for the U.S. Senate in the 2022 Midterms but lost to Trudy Busch Valentine in the primary.
Kunce making the announcement on the second anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In a press release, Kunce says "The frontline in the fight for democracy is right here in Missouri. Communities across our state have been stripped for parts by power-hungry politicians who have no idea what it's like to live a single day as an average Missourian."
We will hear more from Kunce tonight on KQ2 News.