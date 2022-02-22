Luetkemeyer announces re-election run

(PARKVILLE, Mo.) State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer has announced his campaign to run for re-election to the State Senate to continue to represent the people of the 34th District. He filed for office on Tuesday.
Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) has represented Platte and Buchanan counties since 2018. He serves as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary committee.
“It has been an honor to represent the citizens of the 34th District for the last three years,” said Luetkemeyer. “When I first ran for this seat, I promised to fight for lower taxes, safer communities, and more jobs for Missourians. I’m grateful to have passed significant pieces of legislation during my first term, but I believe there is still more work to do.”