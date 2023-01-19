Luetkemeyer introduces bill to exempt Social Security benefits from state income taxes

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A Missouri state senator has proposed a bill to exempt Social Security benefits from state income taxes.
District 34 senator Tony Luetkemeyer says he introduced the bill because seniors have paid their fair share of taxes.
Luetkemeyer says Missouri is currently one of eleven states that taxes Social Security benefits on seniors.
If passed, the bill would eliminate Social Security taxes on anyone who receives Social Security benefits.
"Right now with record inflation, putting more money back in the pockets of our seniors, many of whom are on fixed incomes, and they have difficulty making ends meet. And this is just one way to provide tax relief to them. Also, the state has a historic budget surplus right now, over six billion dollars. That's one of the largest surpluses the state has ever had. And I think the best way that we can spend that money is to put it back in the pockets of Missouri taxpayers where they can in turn, spend money and stimulate the economy rather than us spending it on more government programs and more big government,” Luetkemeyer says.
Senator Luetkemeyer says that the Democratic Minority Floor Leader has expressed interest in relief for seniors. If passed the law would go into effect on August 28 but would not impact taxpayers until the following year.