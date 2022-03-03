Luetkemeyer introduces election integrity bill

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A northwest Missouri state senator is sponsoring a new bill designed to increase election integrity.
State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer , introduced senate bill 679 which would require voters to present a photo ID, outlaws electronic voting and restores eligibility for absentee ballots to more secure pre-pandemic standards.
If the legislation is approved, touch screen electronic ballot devices will only be allowed to accommodate voters with disabilities.
All other voting will be performed with paper ballots.
The legislation also eliminates relaxed absentee voting provisions enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and clarifies deadlines for acceptance of absentee ballots.