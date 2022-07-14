 Skip to main content
Luetkemeyer: Missouri photo ID law long overdue

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Last month, Missouri governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 1878 into law modifying the state's election laws.

The new law introduces a plethora of changes into how elections will be held in Missouri.

Including eliminating mail-in ballots and the presidential primaries.

The new law also adds a requirement for Missourians to provide a photo ID to vote.

Something Missouri state senator Tony Luetkemeyer says is long overdue.

“The courts kept striking it down. I think we passed a bill that's hopefully going to withstand scrutiny in the courts now. But I think it's important, we need to make sure we're securing our elections in Missouri,” Luetkemeyer said. 

The new law does not go into effect until August 28.

