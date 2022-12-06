Luetkemeyer pre-files to increase penalty for killing K-9 officers

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri state senator Tony Luetkemeyer has pre-filed legislation to change the penalty for causing injury or death to a police K-9 to a felony offense.
Luetkemeyer pre-filed Max's law for the 2023 legislative session.
At this time, assaulting a law enforcement animal is a Class C Misdemeanor.
Luetkemeyer's law would make an assault a Class A Misdemeanor, a Class E Felony if a police dog is severely injured, and a Class D Felony if the animal dies.
The legislation is named for Max, a St. Joseph K-9 officer killed in 2021 in the line of duty.
Luetkemeyer also pre-filed to eliminate income tax for law enforcement officers.
The proposed legislation would initially exempt 25 percent of a law enforcement officer's salary from state income taxes.
The exemption would increase each year until 2027 when the earnings of qualified law enforcement officers would be free of state taxes.
“We can never fully repay the sacrifice made by our brave law enforcement officers and their families to keep us safe, but this is one way for all Missourians to say we support you,” Luetkemeyer says. “At a time of record crime and law enforcement shortages, it’s more important than ever to give additional reasons for people to choose this noble profession.”