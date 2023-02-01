Luetkemeyer presents "Max's Law"

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A Missouri state senator has once again presented a bill that changes injuring or killing a police dog into a felony offense.
State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer presented "Max's Law" in honor of St. Joseph K-9 officer Max who was killed in the line of duty in 2021.
The legislation elevates injuring a police dog to a Class E felony, and killing a police dog to a Class D felony, which would be punishable with up to seven years in prison.
Currently, harming a police dog is a misdemeanor property charge.