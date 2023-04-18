Mad Moms in Minivans have had enough of mass school shootings

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Small-town Mom, Jamie Svoboda has decided she's had enough fear and anxiety. After experiencing the Columbine school shooting as an elementary student, Sandy Hook as a teacher, and the most recent Nashville school shooting as a Mom of three, young, school-aged children, she and other local moms have banded together in Savannah, and decided to protect their children from gun violence no matter what.
"So right now we are just gathering together and we're using our energy, and our anger, to just kind of propel us forward, and we'll see if another title comes up, but right now we are just mad, and we're Moms and we're in minivans and we are going to do something!", Svoboda said.
Moms in Savannah have seem to say, "Amen!"
"You can no longer lie to yourself, and tell yourself, it's not going to happen in my community because it's happening everywhere, and nobody knows when, or how it just keeps going on... and on. It was time to take a stand and stop being paralyzed by fear and anxiety and try to do something, anything within our community," said Svoboda.
Usher in the typical "Mom move" last month when she asked her friends and family on Facebook,"Is it just me or is everyone feeling this?"
In just three short weeks, as she went about her daily deliveries, the group ballooned to 127 members in this rural town of 5,000. Her partner in parenthood, Matthew says he is proud of Svoboda, "I like to see someone taking actual action and getting more and more people involved in it."
As the family plays UNO and their little boy Leonard says, "Daddy! Keep going!", the family does keep up the brainstorming at home, while others join in online.
"You know there are other states that have resulted to having individual teachers armed, or there was another group of individuals who use retired veterans to help police patrol the schools," Svoboda said.
"Daddy, it's your turn!" Leonard shouts.
The Svobodas say the sudden realization that these aren't one-off instances and that this is a thing that keeps happening over and over, makes the minivan ride to school less genuine, "It doesn't feel like a happy occasion, it's anxiety-inducing and panic-provoking, just knowing something terrible could happen."
As parents sign up to patrol campuses in the Savannah district during the last week of school in May, school leaders, administrators, and board members have been overwhelmingly supportive of this effort. Click here to learn more about Mad Moms in Minivans.