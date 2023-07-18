Mahomes, rookies arrive for training camp at Missouri Western

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, other quarterbacks, and rookies arrived in St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon for training camp.
The Chiefs return to Missouri Western after winning their second Super Bowl in four seasons.
Mahomes said it's going to be tough road to repeat, but that's a goal for this team.
Kansas City will try to become the first team since New England repeated in 2003 and 2004.
The Chiefs will hold closed practices tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday. Veterans will arrive Friday afternoon and camp will start Sunday, July 23, at 9:15 a.m.