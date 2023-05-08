Mainly Marathons Prairie Series stopping in St. Joseph & Hiawatha this weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo. / HIAWATHA, Ks.) The Mainly Marathons Prairie Series is making two stops in the area this weekend.
The eight day series offers a wide variety of distances from a 5K all the way up to a marathon and 50K in multiple cities from May 12th through May 19th.
Day two will take place in St. Joseph this Saturday, May 13th and day three of the series will be in Hiawatha on Sunday May 14th.
Every participant will receive a t-shirt and all finishers will get a medal.
To register you can visit the link attached here.