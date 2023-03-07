Mama Mystery hits 1 million downloads

It wasn't until the Covid-19 shutdown that cosmetologist, Kelly Evans found her niche in telling true crime stories. She now has an estimated 20,000 listeners, 95 percent who are women between the ages of 28 and 45.
"This is how I justify working and cleaning, I'm getting two things done at once," said Kelly Evans.
If she's picked up one toy, she's picked up hundreds. And bottles? She's washed her fair share, but this mom of three isn't slowing down anytime soon, she has too many people around the world waiting on the next "Mama Mystery" podcast episode to the tune of hitting 1 Million downloads of true crime.
"I just couldn't stop watching. I was fascinated by the morbid stuff, which is kind of embarrassing to admit but I think it is a little relatable to some people who don't want to talk about it because it is embarrassing," said Evans.
Combine a passion, a pandemic, podcast popularity and posting on social media and that has equaled success.
"This was 2020/2021 and I was like, 'I don't know what a podcast is? I don't listen to podcasts, I wouldn't know the first thing about it!' But I quickly figured it out, I just watched YouTube and figured it out...a lot of trial and error," said Evans.
"People think this happened overnight, they're like, "Oh that happened so fast!", but she's been at this for three years, it's like anything. Anything good takes time," said Austin Evans, Kelly's husband and co-host.
For many moms the best part of Kelly's job might be that she gets to close the door to her studio. However contrary to what her children assume, what goes on behind closed doors, is far from self-care.
"It looks like a living room....my kids are like, 'Are you really working in there or just hanging out and watching bravo?'" However, as Evans brings to light women's greatest fears, she also feels deeply for the victims families.
"I reached out to her mom and she responded to me, Chance Engleburt's Mom responded to me....he is another person who went missing from Nebraska, so I do value celebrities, but I truly do value the victims families."