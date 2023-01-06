Man arrested, accused of kidnapping three children in Wichita

(WICHITA, Ks.) A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Wichita after allegedly kidnapping a middle school student on Wednesday and two elementary students Wednesday morning.
According to Wichita police, the suspect attempted to sexually assault a teenage female in a blue car.
The child was let go and reported the incident to a family member.
Then Wednesday a boy and girl were kidnapped walking home by the suspect.
The boy was dropped off, but continued with the girl.
The girl was located safe a short time later, according to police.
Officers were patrolling the area and located the suspect vehicle near Harry and Woodlawn. Um they would attempt to stop the vehicle in a brief foot pursuit would occur. The suspect would be taken into custody without incident. We do strongly believe that the suspect that we have in custody is a suspect involved in both of these cases,” Wichita police officer Chad Ditch says.
Officer Ditch adds that both cases are still in the early stages and the incidents are still under investigation.