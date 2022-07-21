Man charged in fatal officer shooting in North Kansas City

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The suspect in the shooting death of a North Kansas City police officer has been officially charged by prosecutors.
Joshua Rocha has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of 32-year-old officer Daniel Vasquez.
On Tuesday, Vasquez attempted to pull over a vehicle with expired temporary tags.
Investigators said the driver got out of the vehicle and opened fire on Vasquez.
Rocha then fled the scene before turning himself into law enforcement a few hours later.
This is the first line of duty death for the North Kansas City Police Department.
Rocha is currently being held on a $2 million bond.