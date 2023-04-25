Man charged with child molestation in Andrew County

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) A man has been charged with first-degree child molestation in Andrew County.
According to the Andrew County Sheriff's Office, Jedemiah S. Hartrampf has been charged with first-degree child molestation stemming from an investigation that started on January 1st.
In a press release Tuesday, Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillett said Deputy Sammy Hoyt led the investigation that led to a victim disclosing that between April 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022, Hartrampf allegedly assaulted them.
Per the release on April 20, the Nodaway County Sheriff's Department took Hartrampf into custody because he had recently moved to Nodaway County and was then released to Andrew County Sheriff's Department and transported to the county jail.
Circuit Judge Emily Bauman issued a no-bond warrant to Hartrampf for first-degree child molestation.