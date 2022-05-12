Man dies after lighting himself on fire in Chillicothe

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) A 43-year-old Dalton, Missouri man is dead after he lit himself on fire following a traffic stop Wednesday evening.
According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the communications center received a call at approximately 6:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious man attempting to obtain lighters from businesses and carrying a container of flammable liquid.
The man was driving a retired and repainted school bus.
A short time later, the communications center received a call from a concerned driver on U.S. 65 Highway. The caller reported a bus driving carelessly by speeding up and slowing down rapidly and running other vehicles off the roadway.
Officers located the bus at approximately 7 p.m. traveling at a high rate of speed as it entered Chillicothe.
Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of South Washington Street.
When contacted by police, the driver leapt from the driver seat and ran to the back of the bus.
The bus had heavily tinted windows so officers could not see what the driver was doing.
While the driver remained out of officer’s sight and police continued to request he exit the bus, the driver poured a flammable liquid on himself, ignited that liquid and ran from the bus toward officers.
Police used a fire extinguisher in an attempt to save the subject’s life, and called for Livingston County EMS and Chillicothe Fire Department.
The driver was transferred to a medical facility via airlift, but the Dalton resident succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and the man’s intent is not known at this time.