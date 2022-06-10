Man hospitalized after being stabbed on South 20th Street Friday evening

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One man was hospitalized and another was arrested following a stabbing Friday evening.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South 20th Street for a possible stabbing, just after 6:30 p.m.
Police say two men were fighting and a man around 30-years-old stabbed a man in his 50s in the abdomen. They add the victim also had multiple lacerations.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.
Police also say the suspect was taken into custody.