Man in critical condition following shooting Wednesday afternoon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the area of 17th and Francis Streets.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, officers responded to the area just after 3:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered evidence of a shooting, including a trail of blood near a residence.
"Initially we didn't have a victim at the scene," said Sergeant Brett Kelley with SJPD. "While responding to the scene, other officers made contact with some citizens who advised they had picked up a subject that was injured. He was transported to the hospital by private vehicle. As of right now the subject is in critical condition and receiving medical treatment."
St. Joseph police continue to investigate the incident.