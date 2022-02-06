Man in custody after standoff ends peacefully

A St. Joseph man is in custody after an hour long standoff with police Sunday night.
St. Joseph police say they had warrants on the man for felony assault.
Police arrived at a house on Sunset Drive in south St. Joseph around 9 p.m. Police say that previous charges against the man were assault related and that he had 2 active warrants and a couple open investigations.
"An officer was checking the area for a wanted subject on some warrants and an open investigation. Saw the subject, the subject fled from a vehicle into his house. Officers surrounded the house, attempted to call the subject out. He refused to come out so officers went in to get him. Once officers made entry he surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody," St. Joseph Police Sgt. Brian McClintick said.
Police are not releasing his name at the moment because of the open investigations. Police say there was another person inside the home who lives there and that they were cooperative.
Nobody was hurt.