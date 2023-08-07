Man injured after semi overturns on I-29 Sunday afternoon

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A man was taken to the hospital after the semi he was driving overturned on Interstate 29 Sunday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Seung Choi, 47, was southbound on I-29 when his semi went off the east side of the road.
The semi hit a cable barrier, crossed the median and continued travelling south in the northbound lanes. The semi went off the east side of the road and hit a guardrail causing the semi to overturn onto its side.
Choi was taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries.
The patrol reports he was wearing a seat belt.