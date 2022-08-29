Man killed in Gentry County crash Monday afternoon

(GENTRY COUNTY, Mo.) An Albany, Missouri man was killed following a single-vehicle crash in Gentry County Monday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Roger Smith, 62, was driving east on U.S. 136, five miles west of Albany, when the vehicle's front drivers side tire had an equipment failure causing Smith to lose control.
The vehicle traveled off the north side of the road, overturned, and came to a rest on its top.
The patrol reports that Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not known if he was wearing a seat belt.