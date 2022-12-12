Man pleads guilty to DWI in fatal crash in January

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The man accused in a fatal crash on the belt highway earlier this year has plead guilty to a DWI, causing the death of another.
According to court documents, Steven Ayala entered a guilty plea to the Class B felony.
On January 14th, police say that Ayala was driving a vehicle on the Belt Highway when he crashed into 26-year-old Savannah Domann, killing her and her unborn baby.
"It was something we knew all along. But there was something about this morning whenever he said it, it was like he admitted to what he did to her," Savannah's sister, Morgan Domann said. "When we're almost a year in, and he could have said that all along and we wouldn't have had to be here this long. So it's kind of like, even though we knew who did it. It's kind of like OK, now it's real. She's gone and you did this to her."
Ayala is set to appear in court for a sentencing hearing on January 23, 2023.