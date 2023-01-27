 Skip to main content
Man sentenced for making bomb threat

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was sentenced in federal court Thursday after making a bomb threat against the Social Security Administration field office in St. Joseph.

32-year-old James Curtman was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison without parole.

Curtman pled guilty to one count of influencing a federal officer by threat on August 11, 2022.

In June of 2021, Curtman began yelling at a Social Security administration employee.

He later told the employee he was going to make a bomb and blow up the building.

