Man seriously injured in crash on I-29 Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash on interstate 29 earlier today.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Ashley McClellan was slowing down for a crash ahead and began to merge into the passing lane.

McClellan was cut off by another vehicle and stopped in the roadway causing a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Eddismael Pereira Ayala to rear end her.

Ayala was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.

The patrol reports both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

 

 