Man seriously injured in Friday night shooting near Corby Pond

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night near Corby Pond.
According to SJPD, officers responded to the area of 22nd Street and Northeast Parkway around 10:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Police said a man had been shot and was attempting to drive himself to the hospital. The man was pulled over near 36th Street and Frederick Avenue. Officers began giving the man medical attention until an ambulance arrived.
Police add that the victim is in serious, but stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Joseph Police Department or the Tips Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS (8477).