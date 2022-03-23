Many gather for community-wide job fair Wednesday afternoon

“So we're excited to be here. Stoney Creek this afternoon, from three to six, we actually have 32 companies participating today in a job fair,” said Carolynn Sollars, President of Human Resource Managers Association of Northwest Missouri.
Major employers in the area set up their booths to fill open positions.
“We're looking for labor's equipment operators, mechanics and other staff,” said Jackson Jones, Assistant Superintendent of Streets & Infrastructure.
“We're looking for people who are looking for careers. We have a lot of openings and feel like Sealed Air has a lot to offer the community and when to find good people,” said Nikki Mead, Operations Manager for Sealed Air.
It was an overall impressive turnout at the event.
“Yeah, there's been a better turnout than I thought there's gonna be. There's already been more people through than I thought there was going to be, it's still pretty early,” said Jones.
The job fair allows job seekers to meet employers they may not have otherwise come across.
“It just gives the community a chance to get out there. It really is for jobs and really sees what good jobs are out there in the community,” said Jackson Frakes, Regional Recruiter forTriumph Foods.
“So having a job fair and bringing the community together, it's great networking, it's an opportunity, you know, for people to see businesses that maybe don't have the publicity that they would get, you know, just driving around the streets,” said Mead.
It's a win-win for both job seekers and employers.
“St. Joe has a really, really high quality of jobs right now. So I would say my professional opinion that St. Joe's a really good place to work and there's a lot of good community companies that are local here in St. Joe,” said Frakes.