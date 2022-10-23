Martial Arts academy raises money for moms with breast cancer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is deemed Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one local business is working with an organization to award grants to local moms who are diagnosed with breast cancer.
"In the past, we've raised anywhere from $500 to about $800. Our goal this year is to raise $1,000," Prestige Martial Arts owner and instructor Sue Vogel said.
Prestige Martial Arts is a taekwondo academy in St. Joseph. The academy has been doing this for a few years now.
"My mom is a breast cancer survivor. So anything that has to do with breast cancer awareness, always piques my interest," Vogel said.
In taekwondo, students usually wear a specific color belt to show their level of skill. But for the month of October, they are providing special pink camoflauge belts in support of local moms who are diagnosed.
"We set a goal, the kids can either buy a camo belt, if they're a color belt, or a half camo half black belt, if they're a black belt. We also sell wristbands and hats and a few other things. All of the money goes back to the organization to provide those grants," Vogel said.
The proceeds raised through the fundraiser benefit a campaign called Wishing for Mommy.
"They rite why their mom deserves a grant and what they would use that grant for. And all of those nominations go to Dignity Kids, and then they will draw out who the folks that are getting the grants are," Vogel said.
And when a candidate for a grant is named, they have a wish-granting ceremony at the academy and the mom is given on of the pink camoflauge belts.
"We're trying to raise awareness for breast cancer and raise support and, just even amongst our little preschoolers, just more of an awareness of what it is and how it affects folks in the community," Vogel said.
Prestige Martial Arts has awarded 3 grants to local moms in the past. If you want to make a donation to Wishing for Mommy go to the link below.