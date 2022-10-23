 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...

Well above normal temperatures and very gusty south winds
combined with very dry fuels and grasses will result in elevated
fire weather conditions today. Relative humidity is expected to
drop into the 40 to 50 percent range with south winds gusting up
to 45 mph.

Any fires that ignite will spread quickly and burn out of
control. Extreme caution should be exercised when operating
machinery around dry grass or stubble fields. Open burning should
be avoided. Conditions should improve after 1am as winds decrease
and relative humidity rises.

Martial Arts academy raises money for moms with breast cancer

Prestige Martial Arts breast cancer grants

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is deemed Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one local business is working with an organization to award grants to local moms who are diagnosed with breast cancer.

"In the past, we've raised anywhere from $500 to about $800. Our goal this year is to raise $1,000," Prestige Martial Arts owner and instructor Sue Vogel said.

Prestige Martial Arts is a taekwondo academy in St. Joseph. The academy has been doing this for a few years now.

"My mom is a breast cancer survivor. So anything that has to do with breast cancer awareness, always piques my interest," Vogel said.

In taekwondo, students usually wear a specific color belt to show their level of skill. But for the month of October, they are providing special pink camoflauge belts in support of local moms who are diagnosed.

"We set a goal, the kids can either buy a camo belt, if they're a color belt, or a half camo half black belt, if they're a black belt. We also sell wristbands and hats and a few other things. All of the money goes back to the organization to provide those grants," Vogel said.

The proceeds raised through the fundraiser benefit a campaign called Wishing for Mommy.

"They rite why their mom deserves a grant and what they would use that grant for. And all of those nominations go to Dignity Kids, and then they will draw out who the folks that are getting the grants are," Vogel said.

And when a candidate for a grant is named, they have a wish-granting ceremony at the academy and the mom is given on of the pink camoflauge belts.

"We're trying to raise awareness for breast cancer and raise support and, just even amongst our little preschoolers, just more of an awareness of what it is and how it affects folks in the community," Vogel said.

Prestige Martial Arts has awarded 3 grants to local moms in the past. If you want to make a donation to Wishing for Mommy go to the link below.

Wishing for Mommy

