Maryville business owner fundraises for Ukraine

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A Maryville business owner is offering a unique and tasty way to support Ukraine.
As conflict in Ukraine continues, Missourians are left looking for ways to help. Luckily, Hype Nutrition in Maryville is providing community members with an easy way to do so.
Co-owner of Hype Nutrition, Reba Korthanke, is partnering with her brothers, Isaiah and Eli, to help support Ukrainian citizens during these times.
Selling nutrition drinks has been Korthanke's way of fundraising for Ukraine, and her brother Eli, a missionary in Ukraine, as well as his wife are using those funds to give back to citizens in need.
Korthanke ran a drink special called "The Ukraine" for a week and was able to raise $1,750 in that short time.
"Even a little bit goes a long way there." Korthanke says.
Isaiah Korthanke goes on to say, "$50 in Ukraine buys someone groceries for about a week...The American dollar is so strong there that you're really able to help out with just a little bit of giving."
While Hype Nutrition is no longer selling their Ukraine inspired drink, people interested in helping the cause are urged to continue donating at this link.