Maryville Fire Dept. honoring lost member with fundraisers

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Maryville Fire Department and the community lost a beloved friend in early March.

Lt. Brian Arnold was a volunteer firefighter with the Polk Township Fire Protection District for 23 years. He lost his battle to cancer on March 2.

"I didn't realize personally, how much he touched everybody else in this community. So you know, everybody I think everybody knew Brian and I knew him in a very good way," Maryville Fire Department chief Phil Rickabaugh said.

Fire chief Rickabaugh says after his passing, Brian's friends, family and the department want to honor his legacy the way Brian wanted.

"Community support has been outstanding. Brian, his wish one of his wishes was to set up a fund to go back to the fire department and have donations go back to fire department," Rickabaugh said.

Through their fundraising efforts, they also wish to help Brian's family with medical expenses.

"There's been a group, a group of Brian's friends, we're supporting with the fire department. We're going to try to do a memorial fundraiser for him with an auction. And some gun raffles and things like that will be coming up later in April," Rickabaugh said.

Dr. Vince Shelby has known Brian for 30 years. He is one of the organizers for the fundraisers. He says they are accepting donations from the community for the auction.

"There will be an auction. There's items that are being donated from people all over the community that knew Brian. We're going to have on the 16th there's a beanbag tournament at the Eagles Lodge, there's also going to be a dinner there then starts at four. There'll be the live auction of the items that have been donated starting at six," Shelby said.

He adds that Brian was someone that you could always count on, it was just the kind of person he was.

"He was one of the best guys you could ever ask to have as a friend or to ever come to know. He was one of those people that whoever it was, it didn't matter if they needed help, they needed something if he could help them. He was right there. He just he was just that kind of a person," Shelby said.

If you want to donate items to the auction they can be dropped off at the Maryville Fire Department. If you would like to buy a t-shirt click the link below. The Nodaway Valley Bank is collecting monetary donations. You must pass the FBI background check to win a gun in the raffle.