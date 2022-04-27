Maryville High School robotics heading to world championships

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) After falling short at the state competition, the Maryville High School robotics team returned home and disassembled their robot.
To their surprise, two days later they received an invitation to the world championship.
"We kind of got word that we were invited to the championship after taking our robot apart at the end of the season, or what should've been the end of the season. It's actually a good thing because we've made improvements to the robot that we felt are going to put us in better shape than we were before,” Maryville robotics coach Philip Stone said.
Maryville High School will be one of 820 teams competing at the Vex Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.
"Those 820 teams come from all around the world, so you're looking at a number of them from the United States, but they're coming from Germany, China, Chile, just all around the world,” Stone said.
With so many different teams from around the world competing for the championship title, Maryville students are looking forward to seeing what teams worldwide will bring to the table and discuss their robots' unique elements.
"I'm definitely excited to meet the robotics teams from all around the world. The best part about these events is that you can go around and talk to the other teams at their tables and ask them, 'hey what's on your robot? What did you do? What can we do better, because we played you and we lost?' So there's a really big social part of the events that is just fantastic. It's one of my favorite parts,” robotics team member Gabe Baldwin said.
Not only does this event give robotics students all over the world the opportunity to show off their unique abilities, but also share ideas and learn from each other.
"I think I'm most excited for the experience that the kids get to have during this. they're going to be seeing, number one, some of the best robots in the world, but ideas that we would never even think of. We have a set of ideas we bring to the table when we build our robot, and it's just really neat to see what some of the best of the best can build,” Stone said.
With the competition happening May 5 through 7, the Maryville team is doing everything they can to get those last minute preparations in before facing some of the best teams in the world.
"Right now we're just finalizing a lot of the mechanisms that are on our robot. Just touching some stuff up, making sure everything fits perfectly and works smoothly,” Baldwin said.
The Vex Robotics World Championship will take place May 5 through 7.
International competitors will come from places like Australia, Taiwan, the UK, Kazakhstan, and others.