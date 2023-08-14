Maryville offers grants to the towns local businesses

(MARYVILLE, MO) The city council of Maryville announced a year ago that they will be offering grants to the businesses located in town.
The grant offers financial support for the businesses to renovate their storefront to make the downtown area of Maryville look refreshed.
Many businesses took this opportunity and applied but one of the businesses who got the Grant was MTE, a supply store in Maryville.
MTE is located on East 3rd street and offers a variety of office supplies.
This business accepted the grant on August 4th and started renovations.
The grant helped make the renovations to the storefront possible.
Roger Baker, President of MTE stated " It couldn't have been done without the help city of Maryville, and I think it does enhance people that took advantage of this grant. It's enhance the appearance of downtown Maryville which can only be beneficial to everybody. So we appreciate that. We had the opportunity to take advantage of it"
Baker is thankful for the cities help.