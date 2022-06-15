Maryville police warning of a scam on social media

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Maryville Police Department is warning residents of a scam that is circulating in the area.
The department posted on social media that they have received a large number of calls from people that have been scammed or someone has attempted to scam them out of money.
The department says that under the name “Dalessio Mark Steven” on Facebook.
The user copied a post from the Shirley's realty website and posted it in a rental finder page.
The user then asked for a deposit before seeing the inside of the house.