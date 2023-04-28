Maryville woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-29

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A woman from Maryville died following a crash on Interstate 29 in Andrew County Thursday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sally Burgher, 74, of Maryville was driving southbound in the northbound passing lane of I-29 at the 54.5 mile marker.
Burgher then struck a northbound vehicle driven by Bruce Rowe, 64, of Kansas City.
Both vehicles went off of the roadway.
Burgher was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rowe and a passenger, Carol Rowe, 70, of Kansas City were taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate and minor injuries.
The highway patrol reports that all three were wearing seat belts.