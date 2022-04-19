Masks no longer required on public transit

Now you no longer need a mask to ride the city bus.
Yesterday a federal judge declared in a court ruling effective immediately, masks will no longer be enforced on public transportation.
Because St. Joseph Public Works and Transportation follows the federal transit association's rules and guidelines, this now means that masks will no longer be needed to ride the city buses.
The city saying most of its passengers will likely be in support of the new ruling.
"It has not been a popular thing over the past two years to have to wear the mask on the bus. So I think it makes a lot of people happy. There'll be some who won't be who will still wear the mask in there. But for the most part, everyone will be glad not to have to wear masks on the bus," said Michelle Shultz, General Manager for St. Joseph Public Transportation.
Schultz adds that there are still options for social distancing on city buses.
The city transit system runs from 5:15 am to 9:15 pm Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7:15 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.