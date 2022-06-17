Mass shooting threat suspect identified

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The 19-year-old Kansas City area man arrested after a mass shooting threat has been charged with making a terroristic threat.
He's been identified as Treshawn Montrell Hardridge.
The prosecutor praised the person who anonymously reported the threat, a Snapchat post threatening mass murder, saying this case shows that people can make a difference and should take threats seriously.
The post was general and did not mention a specific school.
Out of an abundance of caution, at least eight school districts in the Kansas City area canceled summer school events.