 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
108. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mass shooting threat suspect identified

  • 0

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The 19-year-old Kansas City area man arrested after a mass shooting threat has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

He's been identified as Treshawn Montrell Hardridge.

The prosecutor praised the person who anonymously reported the threat, a Snapchat post threatening mass murder, saying this case shows that people can make a difference and should take threats seriously.

The post was general and did not mention a specific school.

Out of an abundance of caution, at least eight school districts in the Kansas City area canceled summer school events.

Tags

Recommended for you