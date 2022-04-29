Master gardeners annual plant sale

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's one of the biggest weekends of the year for area gardeners.
The Northwest Missouri Master Gardeners spring plant sale is Friday and Saturday.
Each year the sale features mostly tomatoes and peppers but they'll also have various herbs, house plants and some other vegetables.
Proceeds will go toward education efforts and helping people learn how to grow their own plants.
Harvested produce is donated to local food pantries, last year they donated 10,000 pounds worth.
“There's 84 tomato varieties and 54 pepper varieties and there's various wildflowers, wild plants,” sale organizer Larry Werthmuller said.
The sale will be at 4125 Mitchell next to the Kit Bond Science and Technology Incubator.
The hours will be tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until they're sold out.