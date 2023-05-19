Master Gardeners to host Spring Garden Tour on Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Saturday, the Northwest Master Gardeners will host its first ever Spring Garden Tour.
The event will feature six local gardens, including the Master Gardener Demonstration Gardens at the University of Missouri Extension Office.
The tour will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Jamie's Secret Garden or any of the gardens at the tour.
The six gardens included in the tour are:
- Cottage Permaculture (615 North 25th Street)
- Unique Eden (1818 North 29th Street)
- So Muich Beauty (7119 Lundeen Drive)
- Posies & Produce (6002 Palomino Drive)
- Extension's Gardens & High Tunnel (4125 Mitchell Avenue)
- Purpose Garden -- Missouri Natives (3601 North Village)